Florida has one confirmed case of measles in Miami-Dade County, and according to health officials, the most effective way to prevent measles is the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

So, what do vaccination rates look like in our Southwest Florida counties?

WINK News examined data gathered by Florida Health Charts and found that vaccination rates for kindergarten students declined in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties from 2021 to 2023.

In 2021, 94% of Lee County kindergarten students were vaccinated, compared to 93% for the state of Florida.

Lee County’s numbers dropped to 92% in 2022 and 91% in 2023. Immunization Levels in Kindergarten for Lee County. CREDIT: Florida Health Charts

In Collier County, 93% of kindergarteners were vaccinated in 2021, around the same percentage as the state of Florida.

The county’s percentage dropped to 90% in 2022 and 88% in 2023. Immunization Levels in Kindergarten for Collier County. CREDIT: Florida Health Charts

Charlotte County had the highest percentage of kindergarteners vaccinated, at 96% in 2021.

That percentage decreased to 90% in 2022 and stayed there in 2023. Immunization Levels in Kindergarten for Charlotte County. CREDIT: Florida Health Charts

So, why have vaccination rates declined? WINK News spoke with Dr. Mary Beth Saunders with Lee Health about the drop-off in vaccinations.

“Unfortunately, since COVID, we’ve seen a significant decrease in childhood vaccination,” said Dr. Mary Beth Saunders, the System Medical Director of Epidemiology for Lee Health. “With that decrease in vaccination of younger children, you’re going to see one of the most vulnerable populations be at higher risk for measles. This is very concerning.”

In Florida, parents can exempt their children from immunizations by citing medical or religious reasons.

The move allows unvaccinated children in public schools.

WINK News has contacted Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties for a full breakdown of exemption numbers.

Each county acknowledged our requests and will respond at a later date.