As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.

Here is what to expect for your Friday commute and weekend plans.

Both the Twins and the Red Sox will play a spring training game Friday, once again impacting traffic on Daniels Parkway and Six Mile Cypress Parkway. The peak traffic congestion is anticipated to be between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and then again between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m.

U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail) from William Street to Peace River Bridge in Punta Gorda has been reduced to one lane as crews work on a new roundabout.

Alva and Olga drivers need to use caution on one major roadway over the weekend due to a construction project on SR 80 from Buckingham Road to Hendry County Line.

Flaggers will be out on a major road in Buckingham on Saturday.

The Little Pine Island Bridge will see more disruptions on Friday night.

A major closure impacting Fort Myers Beach drivers is scheduled to accommodate the Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival.

Several closures could cause headaches for Cape Coral drivers beginning Sunday.