The Weather Authority says a beautiful day is on tap across Southwest Florida with mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs around 80 degrees.

High pressure in control will allow us to stay nice and dry throughout the day.

This evening, temperatures will be comfortable, in the 70s, under mostly clear skies.

Sunday

Sunday is going to be another nice day, though slightly warmer, with highs in the low 80s and sun and clouds overhead.

Overnight lows will be a bit milder in the upper 50s to low 60s across Southwest Florida.

This week

Scattered rain and storms come into play on Monday as a cold front slides south.

This front will allow a drier, less humid air to filter in for Tuesday, with highs back in the 70s.

Temperatures rebound quickly throughout the week, topping out in the low to mid 80s throughout the week with sun and clouds overhead.

Beach and boating

Expect lots of sunshine while out on the water today, with winds out of the southwest around 5 to 10 knots.

The Gulf wave heights are reaching around 1 to 2 feet with a light chop in the bays and inland waters.

The water temperature in the Gulf is at 70 degrees.