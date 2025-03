The Hope Gala kicked off in North Naples, offering vital support to those experiencing homelessness.

The event at Saint William Catholic Church brought the community together for a night of fundraising and empowerment.

The Homeless Outreach Program for Empowerment (HOPE) hosted its first-ever gala, drawing a sold-out crowd. The program aims to build hope for the homeless in Collier County.

“It’s the first step in many steps forward to help our homeless in the community,” said Kelly Smith, a volunteer with the HOPE Program.

The gala included silent and live auctions to raise funds for the program’s efforts. Volunteers like Pam Black emphasized the importance of providing material goods and emotional support.

“We help the chronically homeless. We provide for them with food and toiletries and clothing, camping gear. We provide a hot meal and other kinds of food, but we also provide casework, where we provide services to help them get their identification, to get food stamps, to get their disability,” said Black.

The gala is about raising funds and building a supportive community.

“Mostly, we provide that comforting and supportive relationship that tells them that they’re valued, that they are not alone. Social isolation is really a problem for the homeless, and we offer them a safe place to come,” Black said.

The gala’s ultimate goal is to establish a day center. This center would offer personal hygiene, storage facilities, and a supportive environment to help homeless individuals prepare for job interviews.

“It’s about God’s message of love. That’s what it’s about. It’s showing these people that they are loved and that they will continue to be loved and that they’re not forgotten,” Smith said.

The HOPE Program, backed by community partners and driven by faith, aims to create lasting change for the homeless in the area.