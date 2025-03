Credit: Tim Belizaire

Women’s March Fort Myers and the Lee County chapter of The National Organization of Women organized a Pass the Mic protest and march on Sunday afternoon.

The event, which drew a crowd of about 100 people, began with multiple public speakers and concluded with a march on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The march followed a series of demonstrations across the country, with people opposing the actions of the Trump administration.

Howard Sapp, who is running for Byron Donalds' open congressional seat was at the event.

Howard Sapp, who is running for Byron Donalds’ open congressional seat was at the event.

He urged attendees to continue to fight and organize for their desired policies.

One of the speakers at the event was Erieannia Winters, who, at 16 years old, was also one of the youngest attendees.

They said they want to be a voice for young people who did not show up but are unsatisfied with the current political climate.

“There weren’t that many young kids here, so I felt the need to be able to speak out and help everyone realize there are young people who want change, too,” Winters said.

Winters urged younger people to come out to similar events so their voices could be heard.

“Don’t be scared to speak up,” Winters said. “We’re the next generation, and everything that’s happening today is going to affect us later on.”

Pamela Vazquez attended the event. They said that President Donald Trump's immigration policies inspired them to march.

“I believe that Trump is undermining checks and balances, deporting safe members of our community, targeting trans people, and weakening our government,” Vazquez said. “I am here to stand with my community in speaking up against these actions.”

Vazquez does not want people to feel discouraged even though they might not feel represented.

“I hope people who feel hopeless right now can see that they are not alone and feel empowered to speak up about their circumstances and how government impacts them,” Vazquez said.