The Weather Authority says it’s a foggy start across Southwest Florida, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be warmer than Saturday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Plenty of sunshine will stick around throughout the day.

Monday

Rain comes back into play for the start of the work week in the form of scattered rain and storms due to a cold front working through the area.

Models show the timing of that rain to be in the morning into the early afternoon.

Once that line of showers and storms passes through, drier and slightly cooler air will be on the backside of that front.

This week

Tuesday looks gorgeous, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Highs will warm up throughout the week, ending the week with highs in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Beach and boating

Another nice beach and boating day is on tap, with winds out of the southwest around 5 to 10 knots.

The Gulf wave heights reach around 1 to 2 feet, with a light chop in the bays and inland waters.

The Gulf water temperature is steady at around 70 degrees.