An old tradition made a triumphant return to San Carlos Island, marking its seventh decade.

The Blessing of the Shrimp Fleets, hosted by Saint Raphael’s Episcopal Church, kicked off this weekend’s Shrimp Festival.

“They say that anyone who spends their time on the sea knows how small we are and how great the world and how great God is,” said Father Michael Rowe of Saint Raphael’s Episcopal Church. “So to have God’s blessing and protection as you go about that work means a lot to the people involved.”

Shrimpers from various regions gathered on the island to receive prayers for protection and prosperity for themselves and their boats.

“It’s an occupation that has its real dangers and risks,” said Rowe.

Rowe also shared a piece of a psalm that resonates with those in the shrimp industry.

“There’s a piece of the psalm that talks about those who go down to the sea and ships. So we’re going to read that one. It talks about how the storms come dangerous of that work. Then there’s prayer for those on the ships, those who make their living in the shrimp industry,” he said.

After the prayer, Rowe and church members visited as many boats as possible, sprinkling holy water.

“The cross is always the first to go forward, and everybody follows that,” said church member Morey Nakaya.

The event holds personal significance for Joanne Semmer, a church member and representative of the San Carlos Working Waterfront.

“It’s very special. Very special, the commercial fishing fleet has a special place in my heart. My son-in-law is actually a commercial fisherman,” said Semmer.

She looks forward to sharing this tradition with the community for many years to come.

“I would like to invite everybody here today,” said Semmer.

This cherished event continues to be a beacon of hope and unity for the shrimping community on San Carlos Island.