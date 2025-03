AdventHealth took over ShorePoint Health on March 1, marking a significant change for the community, which hopes for improved medical services.

WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier sat down with Adam Johnson, the new CEO of AdventHealth, who oversees the Southwest Florida properties.

Adam Johnson, a fourth-generation member of his family who works at AdventHealth, is part of a lineage of faith-based healthcare.

“We believe that not only taking care of the person physically but making sure that we meet their spiritual and emotional needs through things like chaplaincy, support, focusing on how they find peace, hope and love in their daily interactions, helps people heal and helps people stay healthy for the future,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s first task as the hospital in Port Charlotte transitions from the ShorePoint Health system to AdventHealth is planning for the future.

There are still questions about the Punta Gorda location, which never reopened after last year’s hurricane season due to irreparable damage.

“One of the big questions, naturally, is Punta Gorda. What’s going to happen there?” Oshier asked.

“You know, AdventHealth recognizes the importance and access to care for the residents and the people of Punta Gorda, and so we’re starting intentional listening conversations with local leaders, physicians and community members to figure out the specific services that are needed and how to best offer them to them,” said Johnson.

“Are you considering another hospital on that site?” Oshier asked.

“We haven’t made any specific decisions yet, but we’re focused on listening,” said Johnson.

Johnson promises that people in Charlotte County have much to look forward to with the health system’s investment in technology and the neuroscience healthcare space to ensure patients receive top-tier care now and in the future.

AdventHealth operates 55 hospitals across nine states and has experience transitioning health systems.

They informed Oshier that they will update her once a decision is made regarding the former hospital location in Punta Gorda.