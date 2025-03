A family in Collier County is facing heartbreak as they work to maintain a memorial for their loved one who died in a shooting.

Merest Exilhomme Jr. was killed last November outside the Burlington store at Freedom Square Plaza on Tamiami Trail and Collier Boulevard. He left behind four children and his girlfriend, Angelina Galli.

Galli and her children decorated a tree at the site where Exilhomme died to honor his memory. However, because the memorial is on private property, the decorations have been removed several times.

Galli spoke exclusively to WINK News about her desire to establish a permanent memorial at the location. She wants a place where her children can remember their father, grieve, cry and honor him.

“He means everything, because as soon as I pull into the driveway, the parking lot, they are literally running to the tree, ‘Daddy, Daddy,'” said Galli. “They know that their daddy passed right here, and this is where they come and see him. We do go to his grave, but this is what they know last of where he was alive.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office reported that Exilhomme was shot and killed by 25-year-old Widnes Moricette in broad daylight.

Galli and her children find some relief in visiting the spot where Exilhomme died, but their memorials keep getting taken down, causing them more pain.

WINK News reached out to the Brixmor Property Group, which owns the plaza. They expressed a willingness to work with Galli to find a more meaningful, permanent way to honor Exilhomme.

Galli is hopeful and waiting for their call.

In a TikTok post, Galli compared her memorial to those seen on the side of roads for victims of deadly car crashes.

The Florida Department of Transportation offers a “Memorial Marker Program” to commemorate those who have died in crashes on state highways.

The memorials, which are 15 inches in diameter and made of aluminum, help remember lives lost and increase highway safety awareness.

Each sign can stay in place for one year, and FDOT covers the cost.

Click here for more information on the FDOT Memorial Marker Program.