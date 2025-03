Shannon Berg is making a big impact with small gestures at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Berg customizes hats for children in the hospital, bringing smiles and joy to young patients like toddler Jonathan and Edwin, who is battling leukemia for the third time.

“Ever and I met when [she was] three,” said Shannon Berg, owner of The Haute Hatter.

“She came to Gymnastic World, where I work as well, and I coached her, and that’s when she got diagnosed. And we did the whole experience together. We watched her come here quite often for treatments, and then we even got to come and watch her ring the bell, which was really exciting.”

Ever Young, a T-cell leukemia survivor who knows the confidence and creativity these hats can bring, is helping Berg.

“You can just design them however you want, and they’re just, like, really fun, because there’s so many patches,” said Young.

The hats come in every color and feature patches in every theme, pressed with love.

Little Alessia, who is battling cancer, experienced nothing but joy during her hat customization. Anthony, who recently had his appendix removed, chose a hat for himself and one for his twin brother waiting at home.

“He likes minions, so I have him two minions and a bottle of Prime and a sun,” Anthony said. “Alright, let me see how good that hat looks. You look awesome! High five!”

Shannon Berg’s efforts give these kids a reason to smile.

“I am a miracle moment!” Berg said.

Jonathan, Edwin, Alessia, Anthony, and many more in their custom caps are all part of this special miracle moment.

Berg offers advice for those with a child going through a difficult health journey: always be in their corner, push them to be their best despite their challenges, and always try to find joy.