The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred in Immokalee.

Deputies responded to the shooting at around 12:26 a.m. on Monday in the area of South 1st Street.

CCSO confirmed one person was killed in the shooting.

WINK News reporter Sommer Senne has been deployed onto the scene to gather more information.

Upon arrival at 5:19 a.m., the crime scene tape was beginning to be taken down as detectives and deputies continued to survey the area for more information.

It remains unclear if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

