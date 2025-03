The Everglades Airpark in Everglades City could face closure as it is reportedly losing money.

A county worker suggested the county consider shutting down the nearly 32-acre airport, but opinions on this matter vary.

Residents of Everglades City have signed petitions to show their support for the airpark.

“To Collier commissioners, we strongly support the Everglades Airpark and request the Collier commissioners seek ways to make repairs to the hangars and fuel station to improve conditions and keep the airpark open,” the petition stated.

Locals emphasized the importance of the airpark to their community:

“It really would affect us just because everyone comes down here just to get crabs and buy food at the restaurant,” said Isabella Cavero of Triad Seafood Market and Cafe.

“A lot of people do come down here just for that, and especially just to pick up crabs in general. It really would affect the business, and it really would affect the town as a whole,” she said.

“It will hurt, it will hurt certain businesses, and it will hurt the community as a whole,” said Mike Merritt, an Everglades City fishing guide.

“It’s like part of the infrastructure of this community. A lot of people are concerned about what if we get another Irma or something even worse, and there’s no access here. Well, the airport serves as important access for rescue those types of operations,” said Merritt.

Collier Commissioner Bill McDaniel plans to discuss the issue at the commission meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The commission aims to evaluate the airpark’s operations, including flight frequency and fuel sales.

McDaniel said a study could determine whether maintaining the airpark is a beneficial proposal.