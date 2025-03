A truck crashed through a woman’s bedroom wall at the Mer Soleil Apartments in Golden Gate, narrowly missing her.

The incident occurred Sunday night, leaving the woman, Petronilla Diaz, shaken and her home in disarray.

The two individuals reportedly in the truck fled the scene, leaving Collier County deputies searching for them without success.

“They said it felt like a big earthquake, but like a tornado hit everything,” said Diaz’s daughter, translating for her.

Diaz, who has lived in the apartment for 16 years, is now dealing with the aftermath of the crash. The truck’s front tires stopped where her bed should have been, while the back end crashed through the wall.

“She doesn’t want to remember what happened,” said Diaz’s daughter.

Witnesses informed the Collier County Sheriff’s Office that the two men in the truck ran away after the crash. Diaz sustained bruises from the impact.

“She also has a bruise on her forehead, the door hit her on her forehead. It came back into her and whacked her so. She’s got bruises on her arms,” said her daughter.

Family members inside the apartment during the incident reported that the truck smelled of alcohol.

“She feels horrible, she’s very scared. [She wants people] To be careful when they’re driving and to not drink and drive,” her daughter said.

Diaz lost several belongings in the crash, including dressers, TVs, and her bed. Her family is now helping her rebuild her home.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the two men involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact them.