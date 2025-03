As summer approaches, the demand for travel is soaring, and costs are expected to rise.

“Summer is the busiest time of year. Everyone is out of school,” said Carly Skolnick, CEO of Brightside Vacations.

Mark Nascimento, a traveler, is already planning for his summer getaway.

“We’re planning right now for what we’re going to do over the summer,” said Nascimento.

Nascimento shared that he typically plans in advance and is considering a cruise to Hawaii or Alaska this summer.

Travel agent Carly Skolnick emphasized that demand will only increase, resulting in significant price differences.

“When I booked cruises back in January for my clients, it was around $2,000 total for two people for a week to do an Italy cruise. Now, if you go to book it, it’s around $10,000 for two people,” Skolnick said.

“Obviously, since we are based in South Florida, cruises. Another one is Europe. That is obviously the hot spot, London and Paris is a big, big seller for summer,” said Skolnick.

Amanda Meadow, another traveler, always has London on her itinerary.

“I moved here from London two years ago, so I go back there because I have a lot of friends there,” Meadow said.

Experts recommend booking in December or January for the best deals, but there are still ways to save.

Travel agencies offer “Book Now, Pay Later” options, which can help you secure a deal quickly. Flexibility can also be beneficial, as waiting until late August might yield better prices when students return to school.

Additionally, discount airlines like Southwest, Allegiant and Frontier can help stretch your travel budget.