Credit: Fantasywrld Productions

A Southwest Florida organization is organizing a queer and immigrant benefit concert on March 29.

Fantasywrld Productions is organizing the concert titled “Voces De Resistencia: A Queer and Immigrant Benefit Show.” The location will be announced closer to the event date.

The event will feature multiple drag and music performances. Proceeds from the show will benefit Naples Pride and immigrant communities.

The three were inspired to put on a benefit concert after the Naples City Council decided to add restrictions to the pride celebration.

The festival, which will be held at Cambier Park, must pay over $30,000 in security fees after paying $5500 in 2023. The drag performances will be indoors, in the dark, and limited to adults. Nic Torres, Esme Lopez and Dethkitty

Credit: Tim Belizaire

The organizers believe that queer and immigrant people are the most at-risk marginalized groups in the United States and want to find a way to support those communities.

Nic Torres is one of the organizers of the event. They said they are nervous about releasing the address for the event too early due to the potential backlash the event could face.

“We’ve been nervous because it is something courageous for us to be doing in Southwest Florida, but I think our passion overrules all those emotions,” Torres said. “We are ready to show up for our community because if we don’t do it, we will always be living in fear.”

Esme Lopez is another organizer for the concert. She said that even though the cause is controversial, enough people support it to make it worthwhile.

“Given the nature of what we’re doing and the area in which we are doing it, I don’t think a lot of people are going to be thrilled, Lopez said. “I think that the silent majority of people will be supportive because I think most people don’t want to put up with what’s going on in our country, and they’re just afraid to speak up.”

Dethkitty is a performer and organizer for the concert. She said that empathy is needed in this political climate.

“We are people regardless of sexual orientation, your ethnicity, gender identity, and it is important for everybody to be together and to support your community because it’s what is really needed right now,” Dethkitty said.

Torres said they hope this benefit concert will inspire others in their community to do the same.

“Being punk and being alternative is not just dressing up and getting a cool thrifted fit,” Torres said. “It’s about mutual aid. It’s about giving a crap about other people. It’s about recognizing your privilege and doing something about it. I hope this can inspire our local scene to improve and put on more benefit shows.”

The event is for adults 18 years and older. The entry fee is $10.