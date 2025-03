Donald Lee Whitaker Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A 53-year-old man who intentionally ran over his fiancée with his vehicle, killing her, after a domestic dispute in 2022 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Donald Lee Whitaker was sentenced to life in prison. A jury found Whitaker guilty of second-degree murder following a four-day trial last October.

On Nov. 29, 2022, CCSO deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance involving a woman who had been run over by a vehicle along the 1100 block of Dove Tree Street in Golden Gate Estates at around 8:40 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies the victim was lying on the roadway, and a minivan was idling nearby.

A good Samaritan who had been driving by stopped and asked the woman if she needed help. The woman was crying in a semi-fetal position on the ground and said no. That witness called law enforcement.

Seconds later, the minivan sped up and ran over the victim.

Witnesses saw Whitaker get out of the vehicle and try to lift the victim.

A witness asked him to stop trying to move her due to her severe injuries and waited on scene until help arrived.

The victim was transported to Naples Community Hospital North East with critical injuries. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives said the pair had a history of domestic violence together.