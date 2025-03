Credit: Tim Belizaire

Mano Santa Tattoos hosted the AHZUWOP Runway Fashion Show on Sunday Night in Fort Myers.

The fashion show featured models wearing original pieces from Anthony “AHZUWOP” Lito, followed by a musical performance from the band Billie Rose.

The collection, which Lito curated over the past month, featured upcycled materials that he acquired from his brother Joseph Lito, a clothing reseller who goes by the name Shoppin With Joe.

Lito believes that even though his name was on the flyer for the fashion show, the people who worked with him contributed greatly to the event’s success.

“I have such a wonderful team, and it’s a family to me,” Lito said. “They’ve always helped me make these things come to life.”

Lito enjoyed being able to bring his fashion and music to the Southwest Florida community.

“It’s always a wonderful feeling just seeing my art come to fruition and watching something so amazing come together in the community because you don’t see much of that in Southwest Florida,” Lito said.

Lito is also a musician, and he performed during the fashion show. He said that combining two of his passions during the evening brought him joy.

“It’s the best feeling in the world because I hold music so passionately to my heart,” Lito said. “That’s how I’m able to express my emotions. I love creating art, so it’s always heartwarming to see it all come together and have so many people show so much love.”

Kimberly “Lopi” Lopez is the owner of Mano Santa Tattoos. She is from Miami and it delighted her to bring some of her culture to Southwest Florida in the form of a fashion show.

“We wanted to get the community together and bring a little bit of culture into the city,” Lopi said. “Anthony[Lito] is from New York, and I’m from Miami, and we thought, ‘What can we do around here?’ I feel like we brought a little bit of Wynwood into Fort Myers tonight.”

Even though fashion shows aren’t traditionally held inside tattoo shops, Lopi thought this would be the perfect way to combine two art forms.

“I’ve loved fashion since I was a little kid, and I feel like fashion is a huge form of expression, and it goes hand in hand with tattoos,” Lopi said. “Tattoos are an artistic expression too, and we have a big enough space, so why not?”

Both Lopi and Lito plan on hosting similar events in the near future.