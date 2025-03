Spring break is in full swing on Fort Myers Beach, but the weather has been less than ideal.

Rainy conditions have impacted Southwest Florida, especially the beach area, with lingering concerns about wind.

Despite the gray skies, visitors and spring breakers are making the most of their time on the island. For many, it’s their first day on the island, and the rainy weather provided an opportunity to explore local restaurants and shops.

“We got ice cream today,” said Nick Huppert, who is on vacation.

Some visitors, like Zach and Christian Kyllonen, opted for indoor activities.

“We probably are just going to hop around some of the restaurants in the area and have a couple of drinks, get some food, and try to wait out this weather,” said Zach and Christian Kyllonen, both on spring break.

The Kyllonen brothers agree that the weather in Fort Myers is far better than the cold in Minnesota.

“We already had the flight booked, so we just are trying to make the best of it, rather rain than cold or snow,” they said.

Tyler Carson also took advantage of the weather, using his metal detector on the less crowded beach.

“Well, I knew spring break was upon us, and it just kinda made sense, and there is going to be an influx of people on the weekend, and with the bad weather, I doubted a lot of people being here,” said Carson.

Carson appreciates this time of year, even with a few rainy days.

“Higher foot traffic means a higher chance of finding valuables,” he said.

Despite the current rainy and windy conditions, sunny days are on the horizon, bringing excitement to those visiting Fort Myers Beach.