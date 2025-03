Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms and windier conditions this Monday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Monday will be a rather impactful weather day, as winds will pick up throughout the afternoon. Showers and storms are expected, with some areas under a severe weather outlook in the early afternoon.”

Monday

The Weather Authority is tracking a strong storm system heading our way.

Scattered rain and storms will move through Southwest Florida from late morning through early afternoon.

Expect windy conditions to remain even as storms move out.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s, with temperatures falling this afternoon.

Tuesday

Cooler temperatures move in Tuesday behind Monday’s cold front.

We’ll see a mostly clear and cool morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.

Expect a very sunny and less humid day with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.Â

Wednesday

Colder temperatures arrive for Wednesday morning, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We’ll see a mostly sunny afternoon with slightly milder temperatures.

Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.