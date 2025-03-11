2 kayakers saved after overturning in Caloosahatchee River

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
SpaceX is gearing up for an exciting launch from Cape Canaveral. Twenty-one Starlink satellites will take flight aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.
The Prima Luce twin condo towers and Towles Garden workforce housing development face foreclosure in Fort Myers.
The FMPD officials rescued two distressed kayakers caught in rough water in the Caloosahatchee River Monday night.
The Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board voted 3-2 March 10 to approve amending current zoning for 33.66 acres in the eastern part of the county that could make way for an upscale recreational vehicle park.
A 53-year-old Lehigh Acres man has been convicted on Tuesday for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.
Researchers are recruiting Lee County volunteers to help better understand the health effects of harmful algal blooms in Cape Coral.
It’s a break with Southwest’s 54 year history — one that could undermine customer loyalty to the carrier, according to experts.
The contemporary Indian restaurant 21 Spices by Chef Asif will permanently close March 31 after serving the Naples area for more than nine years.
A two-vehicle crash has blocked all westbound lanes on State Road 82 and Haviland Avenue in Lehigh Acres early this morning.
Punta Gorda has been known to be susceptible to the impacts of hurricanes, as in recent history, several storms have caused severe damage to the city.
For the fourth time in 2025, a critically endangered Florida Panther has been killed by a vehicle in Collier County.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a deadly shooting that occurred in Immokalee.
The Weather Authority is tracking sunnier conditions with less humidity and increased wind speeds this Tuesday afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man on East State Road 80 and Cedarwood Parkway in Hendry County.
The Fort Myers Police Department Marine Unit and the Florida State Guard Maritime Response Squadron rescued two distressed kayakers caught in rough water in the Caloosahatchee River.
According to FMPD, this happened Monday night.
After being overwhelmed by inclement weather with 20+ knot sustained winds, the vessel overturned, leaving the kayakers stranded in deep, open waters.
Citizens who saw the kayakers in distress notified authorities.
However, the kayakers were located and transported to a local hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery.