2 kayakers saved after overturning in Caloosahatchee River

Published: Updated:
kayakers
CREDIT: FMPD

The Fort Myers Police Department Marine Unit and the Florida State Guard Maritime Response Squadron rescued two distressed kayakers caught in rough water in the Caloosahatchee River.

According to FMPD, this happened Monday night.

After being overwhelmed by inclement weather with 20+ knot sustained winds, the vessel overturned, leaving the kayakers stranded in deep, open waters.

Citizens who saw the kayakers in distress notified authorities.

However, the kayakers were located and transported to a local hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery.

