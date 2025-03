CREDIT: FWC

For the fourth time in 2025, a critically endangered Florida Panther has been killed by a vehicle in Collier County.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission‘s Panther Pulse website, the 4-year-old male panther identified at UCFP482 was killed on Monday.

The deceased animal was found on State Road 29, 1.6 miles north of the junction with State Road 82.

This marks the second time in 2025 in which a panther was killed in Collier County, both by vehicles.

On Thursday, a 1-and-a-half-year-old panther was killed by a vehicle on State Road 80, west of the Townsend Canal in Lee County.

In 2024, 36 panthers were found dead, 29 due to vehicles; one was struck by a train, two were killed from predation, and four died from unknown causes, marking the second-highest yearly death total recorded by the FWC since 2014.

The highest reported number of panther deaths happened in both 2015 and 2016, which are tied at 42 panther deaths.

Since the FWC began recording in 2014, 163 deaths have been reported in Collier County alone.

According to FWC, vehicle collisions are the panthers’ primary cause of death.

Driving the posted speed limits, especially in Panther Crossing zones, can help keep Florida’s state animals safe.