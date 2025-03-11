WINK News

CCSO investigating after body found in pond

Deputies have recovered a body from a pond in Collier County.

The body was discovered near Carnegie Way, north of Vanderbilt Rd. on Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now conducting a death investigation. According to CCSO, the victim cannot be identified at this time.

WINK News is working to find out more information.

