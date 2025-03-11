CCSO investigating after body found in pond

WINK News
A Fort Myers couple received the shock of their lives when an unexpected visitor slithered into their home.
A tale of two water rescues unfolded as two separate incidents occurred in the waters around Fort Myers.
A crash on I-75 near Corkscrew Road in Lee County led to a five-car pileup Tuesday evening.
Deputies have recovered a body from a pond in Collier County.
Multiple homeowners reported losing thousands after Peterson assured them he would finish their construction projects but never did.
A new development proposal on Fort Myers Beach at the site of the former Red Coconut RV Park has sparked controversy.
Dixie Roadhouse, a popular bar in Cape Coral, is on the market.
A young man’s battle against cancer has turned into a triumphant story of survival and hope with the community’s support.
A new proposal, the “Fallen Tree Act,” could change Florida’s current property damage liability laws.
The FSW Buccaneers’ 25-1 record put them atop the national rankings for the second straight week.
Police in Punta Gorda arrested a man accused of leaving his 26-year-old stepdaughter with autism in a locked car.
Charlotte County is taking significant steps to reopen the beloved Englewood Beach, which has suffered extensive damage from multiple hurricanes.
Residents of the Fort Myers RV Resort have been battling a pervasive odor issue for years.
Five years after the start of COVID-19 in the U.S., doctors are still uncovering its impacts.
SpaceX is gearing up for an exciting launch from Cape Canaveral. Twenty-one Starlink satellites will take flight aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.
The body was discovered near Carnegie Way, north of Vanderbilt Rd. on Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m.
Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now conducting a death investigation. According to CCSO, the victim cannot be identified at this time.
