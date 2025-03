Reife Peterson, owner of JKS Construction, was arrested last week in Charlotte County.

Multiple homeowners reported losing thousands after Peterson assured them he would finish their construction projects but never did.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office revealed that what initially appeared to be a civil case quickly turned criminal when they discovered Peterson was not a licensed contractor.

Corporal Chris Farley from the Economic Crimes Unit of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office explained the lengthy investigation into Peterson’s activities.

“It took a long time to complete, and it was very extensive,” said Corporal Farley.

Tracking the money trail led investigators directly to Peterson, who faces multiple charges, including grand theft and impersonating a contractor during a state of emergency.

“Contracting cases take an extremely long time,” said Corporal Farley. “He has contracted in many different states, and he does have a previous arrest record involving contracting.”

Corporal Farley indicated that the funds Peterson collected should have been returned to the victims or sent to the insurance company, as Peterson was no longer licensed to perform the work.

Charlotte County is just one of several areas with cases against Peterson, with the list of those affected by JKS Construction growing to dozens.

“It’s just been 36 months of a nightmare, and we’re no closer today than we were 36 months ago,” said one victim, Ron Ortolan.

“This guy is ruthless,” said George Downing, another victim. “He just has no compassion whatsoever for people. He needs to go to prison for the rest of his life.”

The case involves “direction of pay” contracts, allowing contractors to receive insurance payouts directly, which Florida is attempting to reform.

Corporal Farley advises everyone to thoroughly vet contractors before hiring. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation can verify if a person is licensed and what type of license they hold.

The Peterson situation arose shortly after Hurricane Ian. Corporal Farley mentioned that following Hurricanes Milton and Helene last year, there were fewer complaints than expected, possibly indicating that some unscrupulous contractors have moved on.

For more information on how to verify contractor licenses and protect yourself from fraud, visit the Department of Business and Professional Regulation website.

Peterson is due in court in April.