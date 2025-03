Dixie Roadhouse, a popular bar in Cape Coral, is on the market.

The owners, Lynn Pippenger and David Townsend are ready for retirement and hope to pass the torch to someone who can take the bar to the next level.

“You know, Dave wants a retirement. I would like a retirement. We’d like to do some traveling, spend some time with the kids, the grandchildren are so much fun. So it’s just time,” said Pippenger.

Pippenger and Townsend see potential for expansion, with ideas like transforming the 10,000-square-foot rooftop into an outdoor bar.

“There is a wonderful opportunity on our roof. There is 10,000 square feet that can be an outside bar that I think will do very well in South Gate,” said Pippenger.

She also mentioned possibilities for a patio bar and reviving concerts that were once a staple at the venue.

“There is an opportunity for a patio bar out front, and then certainly all of the concerts that we used to do,” said Pippenger.

Dixie Roadhouse has been a beloved country-themed nightclub for over 15 years, attracting a loyal fan base beyond Cape Coral.

“We’re well known outside of Cape Coral, lots of folks that have come down for vacation come back here quite often,” said Pippenger.

The nightclub is famous for its line dancing and has hosted big-name artists like Blake Shelton and Flo Rida.

“We had Blake Shelton here. We’ve had Flo Rida. We’ve had some wonderful, wonderful acts,” said Pippenger.

Pippenger believes the bar’s location in a rapidly growing area makes it an attractive opportunity for potential buyers.

“South Cape is growing so much, the cove and Bimini basin, and there’s just so many places that are growing up really down here,” said Pippenger.

Reflecting on their journey, Pippenger shared pride in their contributions to the community.

“We focused on helping South Cape grow. And we worked with other bar owners, we worked with the Community Redevelopment Agency, we worked with the city, we worked with the police department,” said Pippenger.

The decision to sell is bittersweet for Pippenger.

“And it will always hold a really, really special place in my heart. So it is bittersweet,” she said.