Five-car pileup on I-75 near Corkscrew Road after trooper crash

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A crash on I-75 near Corkscrew Road in Lee County led to a five-car pileup Tuesday evening.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was finalizing details at a previous crash scene when another driver hit the back of the trooper’s car, triggering a chain reaction involving four additional vehicles.

All cars involved in the incident were towed away.

The investigation is ongoing, and WINK News is reaching out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more details.

