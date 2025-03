A new development proposal on Fort Myers Beach at the site of the former Red Coconut RV Park has sparked controversy.

Some residents in the area have decided to take legal action against the town over the project.

Neighbors claim the town did not fully adhere to the law when Seagate’s development application was approved. Seagate purchased the 10-acre land for $52 million.

The site, located off Estero Boulevard near Shuffleboard Drive, is set to transform into a luxury development if the project moves forward.

Plans include luxury condos, a beach club, a restaurant, three parks, a public restroom and a pedestrian walkway over Estero Boulevard.

The proposed condo buildings are expected to stand between 15 and 17 stories high.

Residents near the site express concern about losing their views and what they call “paradise.”

The lawsuit argues that building structures of that height on Fort Myers Beach requires sufficient public benefits, which they claim are lacking. They allege that Seagate has not proven otherwise.

The lawsuit states that by approving the project, “the town council deprived petitioners of due process by failing to remand the land development code’s vague ‘public benefit’ exception and failing to make any evaluation of ‘unfairness.'”

Ultimately, the group seeks to have the court void the town of Fort Myers Beach ordinance that approved Seagate’s development agreement.