The Florida Southwestern State softball team is the team to beat this season.

“We know that we have that target and that pushes us to do our best,” FSW sophomore first baseman and designated player Virginia Mambelli said.

The Bucs’ record put them atop the national rankings for the second straight week.

“We want to play, we want to win and we just want to be the best we can be,” FSW sophomore pitcher and third baseman Emily Allegood said.

Year in and year out, FSW is a force to be reckoned with on the diamond.

The Bucs won three straight national titles until they came up short last year.

With lots of softball left to be played, head coach Robert Iamurri already sees this team’s deep playoff potential.

“They’re very calm playing low-scoring games,” Iamurri said. “In the playoffs, when the game scores are going to be close, I think we’ll feel comfortable and not really get the panic with it.”

Competing in one of the country’s toughest conferences is perfect prep.

“We’re beating up on each other right now,” Iamurri said.

The Bucs have already swept the defending champs, third-ranked Indian River, and several other top teams.

“We just went through eight straight nationally ranked teams and we got number six today and number 22 on Saturday,” Iamurri said. “That’s going to give us 12 straight nationally ranked teams that you got to play so I think it prepares you at the end.”

The Bucs face Central Florida in a double header on the road on Saturday.