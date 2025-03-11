Planning and Zoning Board approves rezoning for RV park in northeastern Charlotte Co.

WINK News
SpaceX is gearing up for an exciting launch from Cape Canaveral. Twenty-one Starlink satellites will take flight aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.
The Prima Luce twin condo towers and Towles Garden workforce housing development face foreclosure in Fort Myers.
The FMPD officials rescued two distressed kayakers caught in rough water in the Caloosahatchee River Monday night.
The Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board voted 3-2 March 10 to approve amending current zoning for 33.66 acres in the eastern part of the county that could make way for an upscale recreational vehicle park.
A 53-year-old Lehigh Acres man has been convicted on Tuesday for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.
Researchers are recruiting Lee County volunteers to help better understand the health effects of harmful algal blooms in Cape Coral.
It’s a break with Southwest’s 54 year history — one that could undermine customer loyalty to the carrier, according to experts.
The contemporary Indian restaurant 21 Spices by Chef Asif will permanently close March 31 after serving the Naples area for more than nine years.
A two-vehicle crash has blocked all westbound lanes on State Road 82 and Haviland Avenue in Lehigh Acres early this morning.
Punta Gorda has been known to be susceptible to the impacts of hurricanes, as in recent history, several storms have caused severe damage to the city.
For the fourth time in 2025, a critically endangered Florida Panther has been killed by a vehicle in Collier County.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a deadly shooting that occurred in Immokalee.
The Weather Authority is tracking sunnier conditions with less humidity and increased wind speeds this Tuesday afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man on East State Road 80 and Cedarwood Parkway in Hendry County.
The applicant, Paradise Palms LLC, requested the county to approve its planned development request for Paradise Palms RV park that would accommodate up to 138 recreational vehicles. Planned are a welcome center up to 8,250 square feet with a general store, a clubhouse with swimming pool, laundry and bathroom facilities and recreation courts.
The property consists of six lots located along the west side of U.S. 17, less than a mile north of Shell Creek. A bout half of the acreage is currently zoned for residential estate and the other half is zoned for commercial.
