Planning and Zoning Board approves rezoning for RV park in northeastern Charlotte Co.

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
The Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board voted 3-2 March 10 to approve amending current zoning for 33.66 acres in the eastern part of the county that could make way for an upscale recreational vehicle park.

The applicant, Paradise Palms LLC, requested the county to approve its planned development request for Paradise Palms RV park that would accommodate up to 138 recreational vehicles. Planned are a welcome center up to 8,250 square feet with a general store, a clubhouse with swimming pool, laundry and bathroom facilities and recreation courts.

The property consists of six lots located along the west side of U.S. 17, less than a mile north of Shell Creek. A bout half of the acreage is currently zoned for residential estate and the other half is zoned for commercial.

