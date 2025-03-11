WINK News

Prima Luce condo tower faces $36.9M foreclosure

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
The Prima Luce twin condo towers and Towles Garden workforce housing development face foreclosure in Fort Myers.

Developer Bob MacFarlane, who had been spearheading both projects and had used the land at Towles Garden as collateral for Prima Luce, entered March 11 with less than 48 hours to secure $36.9 million in funding to avoid foreclosure.

The properties are scheduled to go up for auction March 13.

“I’m disappointed and really frustrated with this whole thing,” Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said. “However, I’m also an optimist. Some good will come out of this.

