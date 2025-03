Police in Punta Gorda arrested a man accused of leaving his 26-year-old stepdaughter with autism in a locked car.

Staff at a nearby rental car center noticed the car parked in the same lot for several days and heard noises coming from it. They contacted the police, which led to the arrest.

Eric Burris, administrative services supervisor with the Punta Gorda Police Department, said, “They absolutely did the right thing.”

Police found the woman inside the car, who could only respond to questions by smiling and saying phrases like “Mama” and “Mama not here.” The arrest warrant reveals that the woman has autism.

“This is someone who really couldn’t care for themselves,” said Burris.

The stepfather, Anthony Taylor, who works at a nearby car dealership, told police he had his stepdaughter with him due to issues with her caregiver.

Witnesses reported seeing the car in the same spot on Friday and Saturday and hearing yelling from inside. Temperatures during those days reached nearly 80 degrees.

The car’s windows were partially down, but it was locked and off. Burris emphasized the danger of leaving anyone in such a situation.

“Anytime anyone’s left in a vehicle, they can be in some type of danger,” Burris said. “Especially not someone who depends on someone else.”

Taylor was arrested and charged with neglect or abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony. He was taken to the Charlotte County Jail.