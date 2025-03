Punta Gorda has been known to be susceptible to the impacts of hurricanes, dealing with several storms in the span of three years. All of which have caused severe flooding damage to multiple businesses and neighborhoods.

So, Punta Gorda’s city council is expected to discuss the proposal for a new flooding study during its Tuesday workshop meeting.

Punta Gorda, or more specifically, the downtown and historic district, has always been caught in the crosshairs.

Most recently, hurricanes Ian, Idalia, Helene and Milton, even tropical storm Debby, have all brought inches of flooding due to high tides and rain, and caused several feet of storm surge, crippling the downtown and historic district well after their initial impacts along the Gulf coast.

The city’s department of public works’ proposed plan is to conduct a new survey to check on the downtown drainage system and understand the causes for the flooding, to ultimately find solutions to the issue.

In the map provided below, the department outlined the area proposed for this project study. Focusing on Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River to Railroad Corridor and Tidal Ditch, and from Cooper Street near Marion and Olympia avenues to Maud Street. City of Punta Gorda Downtown area may soon be studied for its flooding problems (From: City of Punta Gorda).

According to the department’s presentation, it states the project will be split into three phases.

First, it plans to conduct that study to compile and evaluate the data. Second, engineer the designs, to get permits and then get bidding assistance. Lastly, it plans to engineer the record services during construction, to get those improvements moving.

The city council workshop meeting is expected to start at 5:30 p.m.