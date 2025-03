(Credit: WINK News)

Researchers are recruiting Lee County volunteers to help better understand the health effects of harmful algal blooms in Cape Coral.

The research, funded by the Florida Department of Health, tracks participants’ interactions with Florida’s waterways and measures toxin levels in biological samples.

The study, led by the University of Central Florida‘s College of Nursing in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University and Florida Gulf Coast University, examines the short- and long-term impacts of exposure to toxins from red tide and blue-green algae.

Participants will complete a brief screening survey, beginning this Tuesday, that will gather information about time spent near bodies of water and provide small biological samples.

Sessions will take place at the City of Cape Coral’s Public Works Department, 815 Nicholas Parkway, on the following days and times:

Tuesday, from 12 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

March 18, from 12 to 5 p.m.

March 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 8, from 12 to 5 p.m.

April 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 20, from 12 to 5 p.m.

May 21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 10, from 12 to 5 p.m.

June 11, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The session will last approximately 45 minutes, with a possibility of a follow-up visit within six months to a year.

Volunteers will be compensated $25 for their participation.

You must be 18 years old and live work, or visit Florida counties impacted by harmful algal blooms, including Lee County.

For more information and to apply for the study, click here.