Upcoming SpaceX launch to be visible from SWFL

The Prima Luce twin condo towers and Towles Garden workforce housing development face foreclosure in Fort Myers.
The FMPD officials rescued two distressed kayakers caught in rough water in the Caloosahatchee River Monday night.
The Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board voted 3-2 March 10 to approve amending current zoning for 33.66 acres in the eastern part of the county that could make way for an upscale recreational vehicle park.
A 53-year-old Lehigh Acres man has been convicted on Tuesday for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.
Researchers are recruiting Lee County volunteers to help better understand the health effects of harmful algal blooms in Cape Coral.
It’s a break with Southwest’s 54 year history — one that could undermine customer loyalty to the carrier, according to experts.
The contemporary Indian restaurant 21 Spices by Chef Asif will permanently close March 31 after serving the Naples area for more than nine years.
A two-vehicle crash has blocked all westbound lanes on State Road 82 and Haviland Avenue in Lehigh Acres early this morning.
Punta Gorda has been known to be susceptible to the impacts of hurricanes, as in recent history, several storms have caused severe damage to the city.
For the fourth time in 2025, a critically endangered Florida Panther has been killed by a vehicle in Collier County.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a deadly shooting that occurred in Immokalee.
The Weather Authority is tracking sunnier conditions with less humidity and increased wind speeds this Tuesday afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man on East State Road 80 and Cedarwood Parkway in Hendry County.
SpaceX is gearing up for a launch from Cape Canaveral. Twenty-one Starlink satellites will take flight aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.
According to The Weather Authority, those in Southwest Florida will be able to see the launch thanks to clear skies.
The launch is scheduled for Tuesday night with liftoff targeted at 10:48 p.m. A backup window extends until 11:50 p.m.
This mission is notable for including 13 satellites equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities and for marking the 22nd flight of the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster.
Post-launch, the first stage is expected to land on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean.
A live webcast of the launch will be available starting about five minutes before liftoff. It can be viewed on SpaceX’s website, on X via @SpaceX and the X TV app.
The Starlink satellites are anticipated to deploy approximately 65 minutes after launch, adding to SpaceX’s growing satellite network.