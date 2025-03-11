WINK News

Upcoming SpaceX launch to be visible from SWFL

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, and Jessica Watkins, and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti on the Crew Dragon spacecraft begin a six-month expedition on the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SpaceX is gearing up for a launch from Cape Canaveral. Twenty-one Starlink satellites will take flight aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

According to The Weather Authority, those in Southwest Florida will be able to see the launch thanks to clear skies.

The launch is scheduled for Tuesday night with liftoff targeted at 10:48 p.m. A backup window extends until 11:50 p.m.

This mission is notable for including 13 satellites equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities and for marking the 22nd flight of the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster.

Post-launch, the first stage is expected to land on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will be available starting about five minutes before liftoff. It can be viewed on SpaceX’s website, on X via @SpaceX and the X TV app.

The Starlink satellites are anticipated to deploy approximately 65 minutes after launch, adding to SpaceX’s growing satellite network.

