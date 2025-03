Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking sunnier conditions with less humidity and increased wind speeds this Tuesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Due to two areas of high pressure, expect a breezier Tuesday. Another benefit to the high pressure will be the drop in humidity this afternoon.”

Tuesday

Gorgeous weather is moving in; we’ll see plenty of sunshine this Tuesday afternoon.

Breezy conditions continue with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Expect a less humid feel to the air today, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Wednesday

Colder temperatures arrive for Wednesday morning, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We’ll see a mostly sunny afternoon with slightly milder temperatures.

Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday

Temperatures start slightly milder but still on the cooler side and in the mid to upper 50s Thursday morning.

Expect another mostly sunny day with a few clouds developing throughout the afternoon.

Highs will be warmer and in the lower 80s.