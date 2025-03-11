Wind gusts lead to two water rescues

A tale of two water rescues unfolded as two separate incidents occurred in the waters around Fort Myers.

The first involved a windsurfer caught between Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach. Strong winds and Gulf currents carried him offshore, prompting a dramatic rescue.

“Yesterday’s wind sustained out of the southwest at about 20 gusts to about 35, so in terms of windsurfing, yesterday’s conditions were ideal,” said Greg Rule, WINK News meteorologist. “Unfortunately, this gentleman right here may have also tapped into some of those Gulf currents that pushed him offshore, as well as the current wind speeds at or below.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Marine Unit sprang into action around 5 p.m. on Monday. They believe the windsurfer had been out there for about an hour.

“If you’re a windsurfer, you live for these windy and these gusty days, but you also have to know exactly what you’re doing; otherwise, you can get put into some of these life-threatening situations,” said Rule.

Meanwhile, two kayakers found themselves in deep water on the Caloosahatchee River after their vessel capsized. A witness from Joe’s Crab Shack noticed the kayakers in distress.

“Sitting there, Joe’s Crab Shack, looking out at the beautiful view of the Caloosahatchee, about ready to order, and I noticed a guy on his kayak, and I was surprised that he was out there with the wind blowing like it was,” said the witness.

“And then I look back again a couple minutes later, and I see that he had totally capsized and it was floating out in the water, and at one point I saw him wave his hand in the air, and that, to me, was just like, he’s in trouble. So at that point, I picked up the phone and called 911, they were there in about a minute.”

The Fort Myers Police Department Marina Unit and the Florida State Guard rescued the kayakers and their kayaks.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.