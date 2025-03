Credit: WINK News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash where several injuries have been reported on Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers.

The crash was reported to deputies at around 6:48 a.m. on Wednesday. All eastbound and westbound lanes of Gladiolus Drive at Maida Lane have been closed while law enforcement works the scene.

LCSO confirmed the three-vehicle crash caused several injuries and one death.

The condition of those injured in the crash is unknown.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Summerlin Road until the crash is cleared.

According to deputies, the road will be closed for an undetermined time.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira has been deployed to the scene to gather information and updates regarding traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

