A barge capsized in the Caloosahatchee River near Jaycee Park, leaking fuel into the water is causing a hazard for boaters.

The incident has raised concerns among local boaters and authorities due to the potential hazard it poses in the busy waterway.

WINK News reporter Jolena Esperto had the opportunity to get a closer look at the situation by hopping on a boat.

She observed a small portion of the sunken barge, which sits about two miles north between the Veterans and Cape Coral Bridge, marked by an orange buoy. The area is approximately seven feet deep and frequented by boaters.

Capt. Kyle Bonnell with Cruisin Tikis in Cape Coral emphasized the importance of staying in the channel to avoid accidents.

Bonnell, who has years of professional boating experience, shared his concerns about abandoned vessels posing dangers to boaters.

“Boats are just left, and you know, if they’re just kind of left and abandoned, there’s really no precaution for other people’s safety,” he said. “Do they just want to get rid of it? So, I have seen incidents happen where there was a collision or things of that nature.”

He advised boaters to exercise caution.

“If you see anything discolored or anything that’s in the water that you might think maybe floating, you know, you always want to take precaution and slow down,” Bonnell said. “And the biggest thing is you always want to stay in your channel.”

The people on the barge were rescued safely. Meanwhile, vacationers from New Jersey on a tour boat had their own rescue story.

“We came across an abandoned person who was kayaking, and he fell off, and boats were just whipping right past him and not helping him. He could have been killed. We saved him,” said Marlowe Church.

High tide and boating in the dark could make the sunken barge more difficult to spot. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Coast Guard have contained the fuel leak and are working with the barge’s owners to remove it from the water.

The situation serves as a reminder for boaters to stay vigilant and prioritize safety while navigating the waters.