A four-car crash on Interstate 75 near Corkscrew Road in Lee County left two people hospitalized and a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser damaged.

The incident occurred last night, highlighting the dangers drivers and troopers face on the road.

Thankfully, the trooper inside the cruiser was not hurt. He was completing paperwork from an earlier crash when another vehicle collided with a flipped car, which then struck the cruiser.

Lt. Greg Bueno, public affairs officer for the Florida Highway Patrol, explained the sequence of events.

“We had a state trooper last night on the interstate in the Estero area, and he was getting to the paperwork aspect inside his car finishing an earlier crash,” said Bueno.

Another crash occurred behind him, leading to one vehicle overturning and hitting the trooper’s car.

“Another crash that happened right behind him, where the front of one vehicle struck the rear of another, and one of those vehicles subsequently overturned, and obviously overturned into the rear portion of the trooper car,” said Bueno.

Photos from the scene show the severity of the crash, with airbags deployed and significant damage to the vehicles involved. Two individuals were taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained in the accident.

The trooper involved is safe, although his cruiser suffered rear-end damage.

“He’s fine, he’s actually a young trooper,” said Bueno. “But when something like this happens, it is a quick reminder for us how close we are, often to the lanes of travel.”

Lt. Bueno emphasized the importance of driver awareness and adherence to traffic laws to prevent such incidents.

“When you’re approaching an already congested area where there’s a prior crash, there’s emergency lights. You should be heightened awareness anyway, all the time, but especially in that situation,” said Bueno. “Move over, slow down, distract it, free, do all those necessary things so that you don’t create a secondary problem.”

Florida’s Move Over Law requires drivers to shift lanes for stopped law enforcement and safety vehicles.

Drivers must give first responders space and move over safely when they see flashing lights.