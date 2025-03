Fort Myers Beach is bustling with activity as spring break draws crowds to the area. The influx of visitors is a welcome sight for local businesses, especially after the community faces challenges from recent hurricanes.

A local resident, Allie Henrikson, expressed her delight at the packed beaches.

“There’s so many people here now out in Fort Myers Beach. I haven’t seen this like this packed in a while, so it’s pretty good to see all these people having fun,” said Henrikson.

Henrikson recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, describing it as a disaster.

“It was a disaster,” she said.

This year, however, the scene has transformed, with crowds returning to the shores.

“I think seeing how packed the beach is, it’s just everything’s just gonna keep going up from here,” said Henrikson.

Gary Lee from Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina highlighted the positive impact on business.

“It feels amazing to have all these people you know coming to see us,” said Lee. “Anywhere from seven to 800 guests every day in the month of March.”

Lee noted that the influx of visitors is much needed after the challenges posed by Hurricane Ian.

“It’s something we’ve needed since going through what we did with Ian,” he said.

Dayla Rumpf from the Chamber of Commerce has also observed a rise in visitors.

“They’re doing great. I know the Pink Shell themselves are very packed. I know Margaritaville has a lot of guests, and they’re packed as well,” said Rumpf.

Rumpf anticipates even more visitors in the near future.

“There’s definitely going to be a lot more people,” she said.

The Pink Shell Resort expects to operate at 95% to full capacity over the next five months.

Nearby resorts like Margaritaville and DiamondHead are also experiencing high occupancy rates with little to no vacancy.