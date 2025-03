Credit: WINK News

A proposed bill in Florida, Senate Bill 628, also known as “Lucy’s Law,” seeks to increase penalties for vessel collisions, accidents, and casualties.

The bill is named after Lucy Fernandez, a 17-year-old who lost her life in a boating accident in the Florida Keys.

Lucy’s parents have been advocating for changes in boating safety since their daughter’s tragic accident.

“How many more of our children are we going to lose?” said Lucy’s parents.

They have started a change.org petition urging that all boaters, regardless of their birth date, should complete a certification course before operating a boat.

In Bonita Springs, a local charter captain, Mark Garcy, echoes this call for change.

“I think people that are already out there, it might not have that big of an effect on what’s really going on now, but if we required more education, having a boater’s license and formal training, I think that would have a huge impact,” said Garcy.

Garcy supports “Lucy’s Law” because he has witnessed boating accidents firsthand in Southwest Florida.

“You think you run out to save lives, and a lot of it was actually the aftermath,” said Garcy. “I think it just takes common sense for people to look at what can I do to be safer? I don’t think anybody intends to go out there and hurt somebody, but it’s no different. If you drink and get in a car, you have a risk of something no different than in a boat.”

The push for increased boating safety measures continues to gain support in the community.