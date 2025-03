A memorial is growing near a pond in Collier County where the body of a teenager was found.

Deputies discovered 16-year-old Armando Radius in a retention pond at the Vanderbilt Reserve community, just north of Vanderbilt Beach Road.

A somber stillness fills the Vanderbilt Reserve a day after Armando’s body was pulled from the pond.

“He was a great young man, you know, and he was the quiet one in our family. He’s always there wherever you need him to do something for you,” said Witny Radius, Armando’s uncle.

Witny described Armando as a beloved student, friend, and family member who was funny and joyful.

“The last conversation I had with him was, ‘Uncle, when are you going to start showing me how to drive?’ I was like, ‘Man, are you ready yet?’… And then… I didn’t have time to show him how to drive,” said Witny.

Armando went out by the pond Monday to play with his soccer ball until a family member lost sight of him.

“She was like, yeah, he was playing outside, but I don’t see him,” said Witny. “Then I told her to call the police, and then they came.”

Less than 24 hours later, the search for the missing teen ended in tragedy.

“Search and rescue, they had the dogs, the helicopters, then, of course, they ultimately brought the diving team out. They went into the pond looking for the young man, and unfortunately, they did find Armando,” said Christie Hutcherson, chief strategy officer for Kennedy International.

“We have to deal with it… it’s really hard to swallow, but you have to,” said Witny.

Flowers now sit at the edge of the pond, symbolizing that the beloved teen will not be forgotten.

“He was just a joyful young man in our family. So he will be missed, and he is gonna stay in our hearts forever because he was the man in the family,” said Witny.