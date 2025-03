This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000. Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

This week’s Most Wanted Wednesday fugitives are all out of Lee County: Emmett Green, Jeremy Warren and Billy Woodard.

Green is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit card. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells us the 31-year-old has been on the run since early February.

He is a repeat offender, with six priors locally on a variety of charges.

He last lived in Dunbar and has a tattoo under his right eye.

Investigators say Warren failed to show up for court following his arrest for the criminal use of personal identification.

Cape Police found him with 18 driver’s licenses and bank cards, none of which had his name on them.

The 32-year-old was due in court last month but missed the hearing.

Woodard got busted in late November. Narcotics detectives tell us the 50-year-old was dealing fentanyl in North Fort Myers.

Investigators say he was a no-show for a court hearing and that’s why they are looking for him. Look for him in the central Fort Myers area.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.