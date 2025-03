The second phase of the Southwest Florida International Airport expansion project has officially broken ground, even as the first phase encounters delays.

County commissioners are determined to ensure that the new phase proceeds without the same issues.

Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka confirmed that Phase Two will not be affected by the delays plaguing Phase One.

“Every day out here for the next two years, until they start the rough end of the building, something is going to look different,” said Mulicka, “and that’s exciting because that means that growth is going to be able to be handled.”

Phase two of the project focuses on adding Concourse E, which will include a new business lounge, TSA checkpoints and more. This expansion aims to accommodate the increased passenger traffic during busy times like spring break.

“This time of year, during spring break, you add 14 more gates. You put four flights on each gate. You’re expecting 10,000 to 15,000 more passengers that could connect there on any given day,” said Mulicka.

However, the first phase of the expansion remains uncertain. Mulicka explained that while the project is not paused, foundational issues have resulted in some structures needing to be demolished and rebuilt.

“It’s just a mess to look back in your rear-view mirror and see some of this right now,” said Mulicka.

A special port authority meeting later this month aims to address these challenges. Mulicka expressed hope that the meeting will equip the board with the necessary information to make informed decisions moving forward.

The RSW expansion project’s developments continue to unfold, and WINK News will keep the community updated with the latest information.