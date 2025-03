Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Wednesday with plenty of sunshine expected this afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Due to high pressure, Southwest Florida will start Wednesday a bit chillier. Then the high pressure shifts East, bumping up temperatures this afternoon and plenty of sunshine as the clouds move out.”

Wednesday

After a colder morning, temperatures will warm up quickly for your Wednesday afternoon plans.

Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again as an area of High pressure moves across the state.

Thursday

Temperatures start slightly milder but still on the cooler side and in the mid to upper 50s Thursday morning.

Expect another mostly sunny day with a few clouds developing throughout the afternoon.

Highs will be warmer and in the lower 80s.

Friday

Gorgeous weather continues as temperatures warm up.

Friday afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s.

We’ll stay nice and dry for your Friday plans, with a mixture of sun and clouds in the forecast throughout the day.