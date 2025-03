SB 1296, a new Florida bill, aims to curb cell phone use in schools across the state by the 2025-2026 school year.

According to the bill, all Florida school districts would be required to implement a policy that prohibits the use of cell phones, tablets, and other personal electronic devices by students during school hours.

The Lee County School District is one local school district that already plans to adopt a similar policy by the upcoming school year.

The district voted on it last week, and it would prohibit the use of phones during instruction time. So, students would still have their phones but would need to be turned off and put in their book bags at all times.

It passed with the intention to put an end to the constant cell phone use while students are in class learning.

WINK News spoke with teachers in the school district, who have said they have liked these plans so far.

However, SB 1296 would apply a policy like this to every school district in Florida.

The bill was introduced to the Florida Senate during the 2025 legislative session by Sen. Burgess on Monday.

If signed into law, it would mandate the Commissioner of Education to work with selected school districts to implement a policy banning cell phone use on school grounds and during off-campus school activities.

It also explains that the Department of Education must report the impact of these policies on student achievement and behavior by Dec. 1, 2026.

The report would then help frame a ‘model policy’ that school districts and charter schools could consider adopting.

According to the bill, cell phones would only be allowed to use during school for students with disabilities, health emergencies, or during extracurricular activities.

It also states it will outline student code of conduct provisions for policy violations, including illegal behavior, bullying, cheating and unauthorized recordings.

If passed, the bill is set to take effect on July 1, 2025.