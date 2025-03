A car burst into flames with the driver still inside at the corner of Embers Parkway West and Chiquita Boulevard North.

Brian Danks, a resident who witnessed the event, acted quickly to help the driver escape from the burning vehicle.

“We heard a bang coming from that way, and she hit the median, the grass, and then she went airborne, and she hit right over there, almost hit the pole, then she turned around, and the car caught on fire,” said Danks. “So I ran over and I opened the door, and I grabbed her out, and two other people helped me.”

Danks shared a video, taken by his wife, capturing the moments just after he assisted the driver out of the car.

Photos from the scene reveal extensive damage to the vehicle and the chaotic aftermath.

The incident left the vehicle twisted and charred, but the condition of the driver remains unconfirmed by Cape Coral Police.

Residents, including Danks, are expressing concerns about road safety in the area.

WINK News reached out to Cape Coral Police for an update on the driver’s condition and information about the incident. As of now, there has been no response.