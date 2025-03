The future of the Naples Airport is uncertain, but Collier County leaders are not in a rush to make any changes.

Even if a plan to relocate the airport is approved, Chris Rozansky, executive director of the Naples Airport Authority, said it could take 20 years to complete.

Rozansky explained that many steps are involved in the planning, design, and environmental aspects of moving the airport.

“Establishment of a new airport would take at least 20 years, in my professional opinion, probably a bit longer than that,” said Rozansky.

The Naples Airport Authority has a financial feasibility analysis in place. This analysis will estimate the costs of a new airport, compare revenue projections and determine if the project is feasible.

“We expect to present that to the board here in the next month or two for their approval to do the analysis,” said Rozansky. “The work on that study might take place over the summer, and I expect we would have some results later this year.”

However, Collier County commissioners have tabled the project, focusing instead on other priorities such as affordable housing and infrastructure.

“Our primary mission is to operate a safe and efficient airport for the benefit of the pilots, the aviation community, the passengers but also in support of the community around the airport,” said Rozansky.

The discussion around the relocation of the Naples Airport continues, and the community awaits the next steps.