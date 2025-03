A long-awaited luxury development in Fort Myers has faced several delays, leaving potential homeowners frustrated with the project.

The empty lot on First Street was supposed to transform into two luxury condominiums, but the project has yet to break ground.

Developer Bob MacFarlane, who had been spearheading the project, along with the Towles Garden workforce housing development.

Both projects faced the threat of foreclosure earlier this week, after MacFarlane was asked to pay $36.9 million in funding. When he failed to do so, the properties were placed on the auction block Thursday.

The original owner, Fuse Group Investment Companies, bought back the site for $100 under “Prima Luce Lender Assets SPM LLC.”

Fuse also bought back the Towles Garden workforce housing project property under the LLC, “Towels Garden Lender Asset SPV.”

In an interview with WINK News reporter Amy Galo, Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said he’s spoken with several out-of-state individuals who put down payments on units, expecting completion this year.

“They’re very frustrated, very concerned,” said Anderson.

At least half a dozen people have sent complaints to Anderson, and three complaints have been filed with the Fort Myers Police Department.

According to FMPD public information officer Megan Fuentes, the department is in contact with the State Attorney’s Office regarding this case.

“I did discuss with the Fort Myers Police Department about taking a look at it, just to make sure there were no red flags there that said, ‘hey, there’s possible criminal intent here,'” said Anderson. “And as suspected, there was none.”

Developer Bob MacFarlane explained in an interview with WINK News and Gulfshore Business reporter David Dorsey that the project faced delays due to issues with multiple lenders.

“They delayed and delayed and delayed,” said MacFarlane. “They delayed five months. Finally, I threw up my hands and I went to search for someone else. Got a lender out of Austin, Texas. They delayed.”

MacFarlane also assured those who made down payments that they have options.

“Whoever continues with the site, they can either get their money back or they can stay on the site,” said MacFarlane. “There have been a few people that were angry and upset.”

Despite all this, plans for the luxury development will move forward.

“Plans remain the same,” said MacFarlane’s public relations contact, Chris Spiro, in a text to WINK News reporter Amy Galo. “Mr. MacFarlane and his partner submitted an LOI/Offer Monday. Fuse had some suggested edits which make things happen faster.”

Now, Spiro said MacFarlane and his partner are waiting on approval from Fuse.

“I’ve talked with the developer off and on over the last two years, as well as the the company that financed the project,” said Anderson. “I remain optimistic, guardedly optimistic, but optimistic, nonetheless, that these projects will get completed, and I hope they get completed in a timely fashion.”