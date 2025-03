A Naples construction supervisor faces serious allegations after being accused of using his position to sexually assault employees.

Jose Guadalupe Contreras Cruz, 60, was arrested twice in as many months on sexual assault charges.

Naples police first arrested Cruz in February for allegedly forcing himself on an employee. He was released on bail but back in custody on Wednesday after another employee accused him.

“She gave herself her voice, and she went and reported it,” said Eileen Wesley, CEO of Project HELP, a rape recovery and victims service center in Naples.

The second victim reported that Cruz groped her multiple times at a job site in the Moorings Park community. A witness reportedly captured a photo of the unwanted advances in July 2024.

“It is traumatic. It’s not something you can just brush off,” said Wesley. “It stays with you. You might want to quit your job. You might feel uncomfortable going back to work. So we want people want to help.”

Wesley emphasized the importance of victims coming forward and noted that Cruz’s repeated accusations suggest a pattern of behavior.

“In a case like this, you’re caught, and then you’re caught again. It kind of tells the public this guy is not innocent from what he’s doing,” she said. “Bravo, that they stepped up. They may have kept it a secret if they thought they were the only one.”

According to one of the arrest reports, there may be more victims who are afraid to speak up for fear of losing their jobs.

Wesley assured that there are resources available for those in need. “We can maybe take you to a workforce center and help you get your resume written so you can go find that other job because you refuse to go back, and you can’t blame them,” she said, highlighting that every county in Florida has a rape crisis center.

Project HELP’s 24/7 crisis hotline is available, and walk-ins are welcome at their Naples office. For more resources, visit WINK News online.

Cruz is expected to appear in court in the coming weeks for both cases.