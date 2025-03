North Fort Myers High School JROTC cadets feel devastated after learning that their participation in a state drill competition has been canceled.

The event, which was scheduled for next month, was called off earlier this week, leaving many students in tears.

The School District of Lee County informed WINK News that the state canceled the event.

WINK News reporter and Air Force veteran Esly Davis shared the emotional impact this news had on the cadets who have been practicing for months.

For sophomore Ethan Buller, JROTC is more than just an extracurricular activity.

“It gives me a sense of wanting this for my future,” said Buller. “JROTC is definitely where my home is.”

The cancellation of the Florida State JROTC drill competition came as a shock to Buller and his teammates.

“I sit down, and I look up, and they’re like, the drill season’s over,” said Buller.

The cadets had dedicated months of work and preparation, only to see their dreams of competing at the state level vanish.

“We’ve been practicing for five months for this,” said Buller. “So just seeing how it affected everybody. Kids were crying. It was terrible. And I felt so bad, because this isn’t how it’s supposed to go.”

The JROTC competition was supposed to take place in Polk County. Officials there explained that federal funding restrictions are to blame, as government purchase cards cannot currently be used to pay for events like this.

“We’re like, we don’t have government funding,” said Buller. “Isn’t that our whole pay for districts and states?”

Buller observed the impact of the canceled JROTC competition on his sergeant as well.

“I saw my Sergeant’s eyes, his eyes are kind of red,” said Buller. “And I was like, this is serious. The sergeants look like their hearts just broke, too.”

Polk County leaders have stepped in to cover costs for their schools, allowing their students to participate in an unofficial competition. The Lee County School District is still reviewing whether its students will have the opportunity to participate.

The North Fort Myers High School JROTC cadets are left waiting for a decision, hoping for a chance to showcase their work and dedication.